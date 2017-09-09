Harvey ended 12 year period, since 2005, of no Cat 3 or higher Hurricanes to make US landfall.

Hurricane Harvey was the first major hurricane[nb 1] to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005, ending a record 12-year drought in which no hurricanes of Category 3 intensity or higher made landfall in the country.

Harvey then began to rapidly intensify on August 24, regaining tropical storm status and becoming a hurricane later that day. While the storm moved generally northwest, Harvey's intensification phase stalled slightly overnight from August 24–25; however, Harvey soon resumed strengthening and quickly became a major hurricane and attained Category 4 intensity later that day. Hours later, Harvey made landfall near Rockport, Texas, at peak intensity.

Texas landfall Aug 25, Highest winds 1-minute sustained 130 mph, 215 kmph.

Irma to strike Florida with est. 150+/- mph winds