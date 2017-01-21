The real target of Trump's inaugural speech wasn't Barack Obama. It was George W. Bush.

Donald Trump used his inaugural address to repeatedly attack the policies of one of his predecessors. His primary target wasn’t Barack Obama, though. It was George W. Bush.

Trump didn’t mention Obamacare, the Iranian nuclear deal, the opening to Cuba, or any of Obama’s other signature accomplishments.

Instead, from trade to immigration to the long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Trump took direct aim at the policies of the most recent GOP president. Trump didn’t mention Bush by name, but he didn’t have to: The message — that he represented a very, very different kind of Republican than Bush — came through clearly all the same.

Take Trump’s comments about how the US had wrongly “spent trillions of dollars overseas while America's infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.”

Although Hillary would have been all over the status quo & existing world order.