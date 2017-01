Defying a ban on products from non-sponsors, NBC flew in a 15-person barista army to keep its employees in Sochi caffeinated with Starbucks coffee.

It's unclear if the Sochi Starbucks serves any items off the secret menu.

there have been no reports about whether Bob Costas frequented the Starbucks to make a home remedy of coffee grounds in a gauze pad for his pinkeye.