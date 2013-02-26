Why did Newsvine miss the boat

First a review of something that made the grade for cloud storage as an example for comparison:

And the winner is... So which is the best? I use all of them, but when it comes to the bread and butter work of cloud file serving, Dropbox is still the best of the best. No, Dropbox doesn't have many bells or whistles. No, it doesn't offer the most storage for free or the least amount of money. All it does is let me create, add, delete, move, copy, edit, whatever file and directories just as if they were any other file on my system. It doesn't matter if I'm using Linux, Mac, or Windows, or most smartphones or tablets; it just works with my device's native interfaces. That means I don't have to think about how to use it, I just use it. That makes it a winner in my book.

allow me to repeat the all important criteria:

It doesn't matter if I'm using Linux, Mac, or Windows, or most smartphones or tablets; it just works with my device's native interfaces. That means I don't have to think about how to use it, I just use it.

This is why Newsvine missed the boat with their new release, you have to think about and learn how to use it.

They took something relatively simple and made it difficult and unfamiliar. Yes you can learn how to get by with this new user interface, that's not the point. You shouldn't have to learn how to do something that should be simple. Making it have a learning curve will make it unlikely for new drive by users to stay long enough to figure out what it's all about.

Three weeks on and a few people are just starting to get inklings of how to really use the *new* Newsvine not as a dysfunctional replacement for the old but to the fullest capabilities of the *new*. Articles are popping up with users own theory of operation. However, it's not certain that there is any consensus on how to make use of the *new* Newsvine and there are indications some are going in diverging directions. It's like this virtual world was laid out before you without a map or usage guide. Pre-Civilization is where this creation sits on the timeline and it's unknown how or if Nations will form in orderly fashion or war for virtual centuries.

They need to make some fixes that brings it back to where I don't have to think about how to use it, I just use it and provide some direction before the community fragments in disarray.

To further hinder their cause they remain silent and unresponsive on the support forums.

Additionally some of my suggestions and bugs were made private so they cannot be seen by anyone.