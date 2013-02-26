Microsoft delivers final version of IE 10 for Windows 7

IE10 showed improvements for several Newsvine users having trouble with the new version of Newsvine.

This release is for Windows 7. Today's IE10 release does not work on either Windows Vista or Windows XP.

As of today, Microsoft is making the final bits available for download from its IE site in 95 languages. (If that link doesn't work, try this one from the Microsoft Download Center.)

The first link above auto detects your ie version. The second link to the Download Center doesn't appear to have the Final IE10 posted as of 10AM EST.