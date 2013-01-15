US might be a nation of deadbeats

Americans have been paying down debt but walking away from more.

President Barack Obama said on Monday that "we are not a nation of deadbeats," but instead a people who "pay our bills."

A close look at the data reveals a very different story -- and one that gets far too little airing in public discourse.

Far from paying our bills, the current generation of Americans -- or some of them -- have set records for default which probably have no parallel in the history of the human race. During the last five years, U.S. individuals have walked away from a staggering $585 billion in mortgages, credit card debts and other personal loans.