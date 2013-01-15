Apple's Swan Song

Apple's stock begins to falter while Samsung Galaxy S sales hit 100 million, and we have to wonder: what is in store for Apple and its offerings?

Make no mistake, Apple is still the leader in mobile phone technology from a number of perspectives, not the least of which is the prestige of owning an iPhone. This, of course, amounts to fashion and fashion is fickle.

Already Apple has reportedly cut orders for iPhone 5 parts, indicating that sales are falling. In this economy, one has to question how much longer the expensive iPhone can compete with lower-cost smartphones.

I never put much stock in anything Dvorak says, yet there it a grain of truth in it.

I have long held the opinion that the Apple business model is not sound in the long term for any particular product as fads or fashions do change drastically over time. To be successful over the long haul with it's strategy Apple must continually hit homeruns. Nobody has ever done that over a long period.