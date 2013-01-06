Robot rock band Compressorhead plays Ace of Spades

The band is called Compressorhead, and they're rehearsing for an upcoming gig at The Big Day Out Festival. The band is more like a super group, having been literally pieced together over the course of five years. "Sticks," the drummer and first member, has already enjoyed a solo career.

This can't be good. Not only is there an all-robot rock band, but they seem to prefer the type of music that one might choose to play during, say, the domination of all mankind. We're sure they're just doing it for the love of the music.

Groovy man, these cats are rad. The production sound is out of balance though.