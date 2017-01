What I thought was most interesting about this is the market share of other OSs as well.

Win8 is just getting off the ground so we will see where that is in 6 months or so.

OSX is notably back below 10% Roughly 2% each for three versions of OSX totaling 6.34%

Windows 7 = 45.11%

Windows XP = 39.08%

Windows Vista = 5.67%

Windows 8 = 1.72%

OSX 10.8 = 2.27%

OSX 10.6 = 2.07%

OSX 10.7 = 2%

Other = 2.08%